The Best Ways To Motivate Your Health Kick And Reach Your Fitness Goals

As the year goes on and our lives get more and more hectic. It can be hard to stick to the optimistic health goals we made at the new year. When there’s a choice between hitting the gym or watching an entire season of a show on Netflix, I know that I would always prefer the latter. But if you’re wanting to smash some fitness goals this year here are some tried and tested ways to keep your motivation going strong.

Find a fitness buddy

Having another person along for the fitness ride can be a huge help with motivation. A gym buddy is a good way to reach goals as you can motivate each other to keep going. Plus the gym is a lot less boring when you have someone to chat with.

Start a motivation board

A good way to give yourself a pick me up when you’re feeling uninspired is to start a motivation board on Pinterest. There’s heaps of health and fitness related quotes and images that can inspire you. Create your own board and fill it with positive things that you know will inspire you to get up and just do it. Try to focus it more on quotes and helpful work out tips rather than images of fitness models as sometimes that can lead to negative feelings.

Get some new gear

Okay, so this might sound a little materialistic, but feeling good in what you wear can have a big effect on your mood. Getting some workout clothes that make you feel confident can make you excited to work out. Plus once you have the gear you need, it’s harder to make excuses as to why you can’t work out. Check out Under Armour’s new flagship store in Westfield Newmarket for some new workout threads.

Get app happy

There are some amazing apps available out there for your phones. From tracking progress, meal prep, easy workouts do at home and many more. My Fitness Pal is a must have for health and fitness goals. Here you can track progress, track nutrients and create a plan of action that suits you personally based on your goals.

Get up early

I know, I know, no one wants to be awake any earlier than they have to be. But working out in the morning is a great way to start the day and it gives you a rush of endorphins for the day ahead. Having a workout schedule to stick to can also help with regulating your sleep. By getting up at a certain time each day you can figure out how many hours of sleep you should be getting easier. Although it may be hard to start with, after a few weeks it’ll leave you feeling refreshed for the rest of the day.