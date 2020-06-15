3 Ideas For Bathroom Inspiration

While that overseas trip might be on hold for a bit, now is the perfect time to make your home a destination you love. Your bathroom is often a sanctuary of relaxation and way to prepare for the day and wind down after it, so it is important that it is the best environment that you can make it and, in that sense, there is a world of options.

Luckily, Bathrooms by Elite are experts in this area and can guide you through the options and the processes to create your ideal space. To get your inspiration flowing, here are three of their latest projects.

Sometimes Simple Is More!

This beautiful renovation in a Grey Lynn home is a standout of ours, with its contemporary, monochromatic, simplicity. Black and white provides a timeless sense of elegance in any room in the house. Creating a brighter, cleaner atmosphere to open up the room was a necessity in this limited space, so sticking to modern, quality, black fixtures allowed the bathroom to breathe and be pragmatic for the client’s needs. The black framed glass provided a beautiful frame to a large level entry shower, and the tiled recess shelf adds luxury and functionality.

Create A Sanctuary Of Comfort

This contemporary bathroom transformed into a sanctuary of comfort, relaxation and unparalleled quality and design. This modern bathroom includes a beautiful large tiled shower, glorious built-in bathtub and gentle lighting to compliment the large quantity of natural light. Full tiling sets this ensuite apart from other bathrooms, subtle warm tones emanate from the large tiles to create an inviting, homely space, perfect for everyday use.

Make A Statement

This design was refined and developed around Elite Bathroomware’s polished copper tapware display in their showroom, in which our client fell in love with. By using statement coloured tapware, a warm LED mirror, and dark moody tiles, we created a space with plenty of impact. The matte, terrazzo patterned tile features a stone-look texture in the style of Italian stone, and it’s cool complexion was warmed up through the tapware and warm LED lighting to create a beautiful atmospheric space. We absolutely love how striking and bold this space is, and the way it highlights the unique tapware, making it a beautiful focal point.

