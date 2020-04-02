A Focus On Excellence

Bathrooms by Elite, as their name would suggest, are kind of obsessed with bathrooms. And while the other rooms in your home will of course have their uses, your bathroom will be where you prepare yourself for an amazing day or maybe unwind from a tough day. Whatever the day, in fact, your bathroom will be the bookends to it so it makes sense to make it a place that you like being.

This is where Bathrooms by Elite come in. Since 2002 they have been reshaping Auckland bathrooms through inspired and well-executed design packages from start to finish. This involves a team of experts from tradespeople to CAD designers, but also important to the end result is the perspective and insight that the Renovation Design Consultant, Elizabeth Bennett brings to the project.

What was the catalyst for you to get into interior design?

To be honest, I have always liked art and design and have always been a visual person. Even from a young age, I would rearrange my entire bedroom monthly.

What do you love about working for Bathrooms by Elite?

The people and the team I get to work with. Designing a bathroom is one element to the process we undertake and knowing the vision my client and I have put together is going to be executed exactly as we imagine it to be is the icing on the cake.

Honestly, you can have the best design in the world, but if your tradespeople and team can’t bring it together, then the design will be lost. The details are a huge part of any design and when these aren’t right, it throws the whole project.

What gives Bathrooms by Elite its point of difference?

As mentioned above, it’s the team we have. Each of our tradespeople are specifically qualified/experienced in their field of expertise and we all work together. Communication is integral for any successful project. Also what other company on the market offers you a free qualified, experienced designer to put together your dream bathroom?

How do you make it easy for your clients?

We work through a number of different steps with our clients to ensure we are working to their needs. Every client is different, therefore every project is different. We are experts in our field, therefore can help streamline decisions and ensure items selected will work for the space.

There are a number of components to a bathroom renovation and it is very easy to overlook things if you are not used to dealing with them. That stress is ultimately taken off a client’s hands when we are involved as we are on board from the get go, initial design to full undertaking of the entire renovation.

What are some things people need to consider before renovating their bathrooms?

Budget – this is a big one. People underestimate how much a good tradesperson can cost, this is super important. I have seen some absolutely shocking tiling jobs and it really pulls away from the otherwise beautiful fixtures. It is also important to employ good quality tradespeople not just for the finished look, but for the durability of a space.

Also spending money on things you might not see e.g. upgrading your hot water cylinder to mains pressure. It’s the best thing I did in my own house and meant I wasn’t limited to certain tapware ranges. I also know for a fact not all plumbers offer clients this option, so it is definitely worth asking about. Luckily the service Bathrooms by Elite offers is all inclusive and we run through all these factors with our clients, therefore they know what their overall spend will be from the get go.

When choosing subcontractors, what do you look for?

We have used the same team for a long time now as they are super reliable and, most of all, produce outstanding results. However, I would say personal recommendations are best from people you trust, especially if you can see a tradespersons work before employing them.

A lot of our clients are through referrals, which is great because if someone is willing to recommend you to their friends and family, they are obviously more than happy with the results they received.

What makes a perfect bathroom?

Form and function must go hand in hand. It’s nice to have a pretty space, but if it’s not functional, it almost defeats the purpose. I’m a strong believer in this for every space of my home. I love beautiful things but ultimately I need spaces to work for me and my lifestyle.

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve been given?

Planning and preparation are key, but also don’t be afraid to let things evolve and roll with the punches. I think this is especially relevant for renovations. You often find things when renovating that weren’t initially accounted for, which is exactly why you want a company like Bathrooms by Elite on board. We don’t take shortcuts and work as a team to solve any hiccups along the way.

Visit Bathrooms By Elite to find out more – 59a Allens Rd, East Tamaki