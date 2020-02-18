An Elite Design

A new and modern bathroom can make all the difference when renovating your home. Being one of the most used areas in a house, a bathroom needs to do more than just look great, it needs to be functional and durable as well. And while accounting for all of these factors may seem like a straightforward job, in reality, unforseen costs or design flaws can crop up unexpectedly causing your bathroom dream to quickly become a nightmare.

Bathrooms by Elite are one such company who are all too familiar with making sure a bathroom ticks all the boxes for their clients, as well as ensuring budgets are met and projects are completed on time. From an initial quote to design and build, Bathrooms by Elite walk you through each step so that you end up with the bathroom perfect for your needs.

We spoke to a recent client of theirs, Judy Farrell of Dannemora, Auckland, about her experience of renovating three of her bathrooms with Bathrooms by Elite.

How many renovation companies did you see before Bathrooms By Elite?

This was the third bathroom renovation Bathrooms by Elite have done for us. The first one we employed them to do was our main bathroom, followed by a small ensuite then finally this, our main ensuite. At the very beginning of the process with our first bathroom, we got a quote from one other renovation company.

Why did you choose to proceed with Bathrooms By Elite for your bathroom?

I received very friendly, knowledgeable and really helpful advice on my first visit to the showroom and then returned with my husband to discuss the plans for our main bathroom. Once again, it was all a very positive experience from an experienced sales team. Where other companies had been telling us that what we were wanting to do was going to involve quite a bit of extra cost and could also run into problems, it was the exact opposite with Bathrooms By Elite. This was something they did all the time and wasn’t out of the ordinary.

At that point, we made the decision to get Elizabeth to come and have a look, draw up plans and prepare a quote. I loved all she was suggesting, things we would never have thought of and she works to keep within the budget you have set. She is a very warm and friendly person and it is a pleasure working with her!

At that point we decided to proceed with Bathrooms By Elite; we felt confident they would do a good job.

Did Bathrooms By Elite provide enough information before taking on the project?

Bathrooms by Elite provided a very detailed, fully itemised breakdown of all the work they would do and all the products to be used. We were given a start and completion date and a total cost of the project. The dates when the progress payments were to be made were also included, so you knew exactly how it was all going to proceed. In all three bathroom renovations, we didn’t pay one cent more than what was quoted; there were no hidden costs.

Do you feel like your bathroom has met your expectations, if so how?

Bathrooms By Elite certainly met all our expectations on all three occasions, we couldn’t be happier. The designs all work well for us, are very functional and there is nothing we would change. Elizabeth did a great job listening to everything we wanted and worked it all into our budget without compromising on the end finish.

Did Bathrooms By Elite keep you well enough informed during the total project?

It is a pleasure working with Jodey, he is a very friendly person and he’s a great project manager. He kept us well informed throughout and his attention to detail ensures that all work is completed on time and to the very highest standard – he is a perfectionist. He makes sure all tradespeople arrive on time and only the very best are employed.

As with all people connected to Bathrooms By Elite, the tradespeople are all very friendly and do a great job. During the renovation process, Jodey ensures everything is kept very clean and tidy and on completion he presents you with a sparkling clean new bathroom ready to use immediately.

Are you happy with the finished quality of the bathroom?

We are very happy with the finished quality of all our bathrooms, they are all finished to the very highest standard, there is absolutely nothing we can find fault with.

Visit Bathrooms By Elite to find out more – 59a Allens Rd, East Tamaki