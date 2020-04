It wont be long until we are able to head back into the gym. Don’t wait… Start now with this 10 Minute at home HIIT Circuit thanks to certified personal trainer, Amy Rhodes and Under Armour.

Andre Rowell Andre Joined M2 as the Editorial Director in 2006 and hasn’t regretted it too much ever since. When he isn’t holding chaos at bay by keeping the writers and designers in line he’s painting up his new man cave at home.