Joico is here with a solution to dull and shineless hair. Their K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil is an oil blend that will provide tired and colour-treated hair with the vibrancy and soothing moisture that it is missing.

The Joico formula includes Agrican Manketti, a potent source of vitamin E that helps with colour-loss prevention, keratin, a natural protein found in hair for strengthening, and argan oil, a powerful mix of antioxidants and essential fatty acids for hair health. All of these elements, combined with their smart release tech, where the liposome delivery system ensures better absorption, makes for a powerful tool to add some vitality back into your hair.

It just takes one to two pumps of the oil used on damp to dry hair before styling for it to work its magic by taming frizziness that comes with loss of moisture and enhancing both the colour and shine of hair. The oil is formulated with a range of hair types in mind so it can nourish while keeping fine hair light, but is intensive enough for those with thicker hair too. The glossing oil has been shown to lead to 150% more shine and lead to hair that is two times as strong as it was prior to use.

