Finding The Sweet Spot With The Mazda CX-30

“It is the perfect fit for those needing space but looking for an easy-to-manoeuvre vehicle,” says David Hodge, Managing Director Mazda New Zealand, explaining the brand new Mazda CX-30. “It offers the best of both worlds, giving roominess and ample cargo space for around town and out of town adventures, delivered in dimensions that make light work of tight city streets and carparks.”

It’s true, this small SUV isn’t going to be photographed conquering mountains any time soon. As the fifth SUV to join NZ’s range, Mazda’s been trying to find a place in the crowded segment and they may have just found the gap in the market. That would be right between the CX-3, the company’s smallest SUV, and the top selling CX-5.

“The First-Ever Mazda CX-30 is the perfect fit for customers needing something practical but wanting something that looks great too,” said Hodge.

It’s one of those cars that’s surprisingly roomy on the inside – just because Mazda was making an inner city car didn’t mean they necessarily needed to skim on space. The CX-30’s Japanese designers leaned in on traditional concepts of space, known as ma and yohaku, to achieve the flow and atmosphere of the cabin.

But just because they’re looking to the past doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten the future. It’s equipped with all the mod cons you’d expect from a car landing in 2020. An Active Driving Display, a sharp new Mazda Connect infotainment system, with integrated satellite navigation and your choice of the highly efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L or Skyactiv-G 2.5L petrol engines, available as Front-Wheel-Drive or with Mazda’s i-Activ All-Wheel-Drive system to move it all along.

Hodge also points out the most important part of all: “It is also a lot of fun to drive whether it’s on a winding country road or through built up areas.”