Get Ready For Auckland Cup Week

Horse racing is one of the oldest known sports. Predominantly ‘posh’ in nature, but brutally rugged in practice, its earliest recordings date back into the sands of prehistoric time.

If you want to feel that same age-old adrenaline, head along to the Auckland Cup Week, on the 29th of February and the 7th of March at Ellerslie Racecourse.

The turf will be trimmed and the trackside will be embellished with Champagne as racegoers mix and mingle to experience all there is on offer.

On the 29th, the gates will open at 11:00am with the first race at 12:15pm. The day will culminate with the $1 million Group 1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby with the winner taking away some serious cash and pride.

You’ll never go shy of seeing some interesting fashion highlights and fashion faux pas. Both The Ned Prix de Fashion and the Hawaiian Airlines Menswear Awards will be awarded to a member of the bustling crowd wearing their nicest threads and a chance to win airpoints and a holiday in sunny Hawaii with the Hawaiian Airlines ‘Pick the Winner’. Think finely-cut suits and ostrich feathers.

As well as the racing and the fashion, guests will be able to enjoy music from the Jordan Luck Band playing live, children’s entertainment and other races to watch.

On the 7th of March, the day at Ellerslie includes the $500,000 Group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup, the second running of the Auckland Clydesdale Cup and a smattering of other local mammalian talent.

The Style Stakes fashion competition will be up for grabs too with the chance of winning flights to Vegas! An official ‘after the last race party’ with a band and DJ’s to close off Auckland Cup Week.

Tickets start from $20pp for shared hospitality precincts and private areas.

Tickets from ellerslie.co.nz