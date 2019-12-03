Give A Little Glitz This Christmas

It’s officially December, and with the mad rush to the end of the year, it’s easy to leave our Christmas shopping to the last minute. But don’t worry, we here at M2woman have teamed up with Auckland boutique jewellers, The Diamond Shop, to give you our top gift picks for those loved ones with a taste for the shiny things in life. And if that particular loved one is you, drop some not-so-subtle hints by leaving this guide open on your browser for your partner or family member to stumble across.

Star Set Diamond Cluster Earrings

If you’re looking for something festive to really get into the silly season spirit, the Star Set Diamond Cluster Earrings are just the ticket. The Diamond Cluster set are arranged in the shape of a star and are set in 9K white gold, perfect for spreading a little Christmas cheer.

RRP $749, on sale now for $595

Heart Shaped Diamond Studs

For those who love all things sweet and romantic, these heart-shaped diamond studs will make a charming gift. Comprising of two Princess cut diamonds and four Pear shaped diamonds, the studs are set in 18K white gold, giving a cute, feminine statement.

RRP $6,500, on sale now for $5,260

Bezel Set Drop Diamond Earrings

Those who like to keep things classic may be drawn to these subtle Diamond Drop Earrings. Bezel set in 9K yellow and white gold, this timeless set is an easy way to add a touch of elegance to any look.

RRP $399, on sale now for $299

‘Demi Fine’ Arrow Diamond Necklace

If a bit of everyday luxe is what you’re after, this demi-fine necklace may be just what you’re looking for. The diamond studded arrow pendant falls from a 45cm chain and is set in 10K white gold and is perfect for a more casual setting.

RRP $450, on sale now for $299

Check out The Diamond Shop’s full range at their boutique store, 28 Jervois Road, Ponsonby, Auckland or online TheDiamondShop.co.nz