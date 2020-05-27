Gucci’s Latest Campaign Answers The Call Of The Wild

For a brand that is known for its playful approach to fashion, it’s little wonder that Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2020 campaign recruited the company of some four legged friends to star alongside their more commonly-used models. Harking back to a time of innocence and spontaneity and taking inspiration from the utopia of Arcadia, the campaign calls for a reconnection with nature, starring the likes of ducks, rabbits, hedgehogs and fawns, interacting with their two-legged companions.

Set in a backdrop of nature with the presence of swings and slides, the collection sits perfectly in the childlike wonder of the scene, seeing the creations of Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, come to life in their natural habitat.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Photographer/Director: Alasdair McLellan

