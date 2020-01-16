Here’s A Gin So Good It Won An Ethics Award

Elephant Gin may be hand made in Germany, but its roots are still firmly in South Africa in more way than one. Its story was born there and many of the 14 botanicals used in its production still originate from Africa. Treating your home well is a lesson Elephant Gin didn’t skip, in fact they’re making sure they’re totally committed to taking care of not only its home but also its namesake.

“2019 has been quite a year!” an Elephant Gin spokesman says. “We’ve managed to secure monthly support to 45 of Big Life Foundation’s anti-poaching rangers, crossed the mark of half a million euros donated to elephant conservation and been lucky to be showered with awards!”

“Our efforts to become more people and planet friendly have been recognised by the prestigious Spirits Business committee. The Ethical Award title is granted to the spirits venture that showed the most commitment to solidarity causes this past year.”

“We are not just happy that our efforts have been recognised, but this also acts as reassurance that the principles on which we started Elephant Gin still remain the values we carry on forward.”

A huge thank you to The Spirits Business and congratulations to all the other nominees who are also shaping the spirits industry into a sustainable one!”

To celebrate, let’s have a gin!

“Elephant Blow Fizz”

1x egg white

50ml Elephant Dry Gin

25ml Cloudy Apple Juice

20ml Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

10ml Gomme

Put all ingredients together into a shaker, shake up. Add ice, give another shake. Pour into lowball glass.

Top with soda, and garnish with a slice of apple.