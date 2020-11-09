The 2020 U.S. Presidential Race highlighted that the USA is as divided as much as it is united, but one rung back at vice level something happened that might change the face of the world’s top seats of power forever. New Vice President, Kamala Harris is the first African American, the first Indian American and the first woman to hold the position. And as she says, she won’t be the last.

1964: Kamala Devi Harris is born in Oakland, CA, to parents Shyamala Gopalan and Donald J. Harris.

1986: Kamala graduates from Howard with a degree in political science and economics.

1989: Kamala graduates with a Juris Doctor.

In 1990: Harris is admitted to the bar and hired as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California.

1994: California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown appoints Kamala to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later to the California Medical Assistance Commission.

1998: San Francisco district attorney Terence Hallinan recruits Harris as an assistant district attorney. There, she becomes the chief of the Career Criminal Division, supervising five other attorneys.

2000: Kamala took a new job at San Francisco City Hall, working for city attorney Louise Renne. Harris ran the Family and Children’s Services Division representing child abuse and neglect cases.

2002: Kamala runs for District Attorney of San Francisco against Hallinan and Fazio, winning with 56 percent of the vote, becoming the first person of colour elected as district attorney of San Francisco.

2011: Kamala wins her candidacy for California attorney general. She is the first woman, the first African American, and the first South Asian American to hold the Attorney General’s office in the state’s history.

2014: Kamala is re-elected against Republican, Ronald Gold.

January 21, 2019: Kamala, announces her candidacy for president of the United States in the 2020 United States presidential election. A crowd of 20,000 people attend her campaign launch event in her hometown of Oakland.

Phil Roeder from Des Moines, IA, USA

December 3, 2019: Kamala withdraws from seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, citing a shortage of funds.

August 11, 2020: Joe Biden announces that he has chosen Kamala as his running mate. She is the first African American, the first Indian American, and the third woman after Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin to be picked as the vice-presidential nominee for a major party ticket.

November 7, 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected to be the next leaders of the United States of America. Kamala is the first African American, the first Indian American and the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.

Top image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

You’ll also like: