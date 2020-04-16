How To Stay On Top Of Your Skincare Regime As We leave Summer

With summer falling off a cliff, you may have noticed how the change of season has affected your skin. Dry and sensitive skin means more fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and flakiness that can often look scaly after applying makeup.

Following 2 years of product development, Sukin have released a skincare collection dedicated to hydration and it all comes at a wallet-friendly price point. And for those conscientious shoppers, rest assured Sukin is natural, vegan and free of nasties, such as skin-sensitising synthetic fragrances as well as cheap filling ingredients derived from petrol.

The Hydration Range harnesses the power of three main ingredients to quench dehydrated skin. The hyaluronic acid helps skin cells retain water and keep it plump while the maize complex binds moisture to it. The third hero is antioxidant-rich sea algae which helps protect the skin’s barrier and also soothe itchiness.

To further treat dry skin, make sure to apply your skin care within the Golden Minute – the 1 minute window after washing your face before moisture evaporation takes place. Remember to exfoliate (gently), wear hydrating masks every other day and keep your hydration levels up as 15% of the water you consume goes to your skin.