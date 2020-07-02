Keep It Simple With This Iconic Cocktail

The nostalgic Tom Collins is about as classic as it gets, though its rum cousin is an equally icy and classic highball that deserves just as much recognition. For lovers of simple, iconic cocktails – including Bond, James Bond partaking of one in Thunderball – this member of the Collins family has been promoted with Mount Gay Black Barrel as its rum base. “Rum Collins..? Yes. Just about that hour, isn’t it?”

Rum Collins Recipe:

60ml Mount Gay Black Barrel

30ml Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

Soda

Shake rum, lime juice and sugar with ice, until properly mixed and chilled. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top up with the soda water. Garnish with orange slice.

