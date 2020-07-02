Keep It Simple With This Iconic Cocktail
The nostalgic Tom Collins is about as classic as it gets, though its rum cousin is an equally icy and classic highball that deserves just as much recognition. For lovers of simple, iconic cocktails – including Bond, James Bond partaking of one in Thunderball – this member of the Collins family has been promoted with Mount Gay Black Barrel as its rum base. “Rum Collins..? Yes. Just about that hour, isn’t it?”
Rum Collins Recipe:
30ml Lemon Juice
15ml Sugar Syrup
Soda
Shake rum, lime juice and sugar with ice, until properly mixed and chilled. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top up with the soda water. Garnish with orange slice.
