Your Guide To Caramilk Interiors

Image from Mr. Bigglesworthy

Sink your teeth into a revived classic. With decadent tones of golden syrup, butterscotch, limoncello and pineapple, the ultimate summer craving lies in our addiction to yellow. Be it as a charming accent piece or a bold, retro twist, look to these delectable tones to sweeten up any space.

1. Pendant by Marset POA from ECC. 2. Bud Vase $40 from Tony Sly Pottery. 3. Cushion $109.99 from A&C Homestore. 4. Armchair by Magis POA from ECC. 5. Vase $49.99 from A&C Homestore. 6. Stool by Martino Gamper $250 from everyday needs. 7. Cushion Cover $69.90 from Citta. 8. Throw $379 from Tim Webber Design. 9. Print by Hotel Magique $95 from Father Rabbit. 10. Rug by Signature Rugs $599 from Smith & Caughey’s. 11. Ottoman $995 from Me and My Trend. 12. Couch $2749 from Leopold Hall.