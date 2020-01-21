Interiors With La Femme Fleur

Image from the Kew Park Wallpaper Collection by Casamance, available at James Dunlop Textiles

Embrace a touch of romance and whimsy with objects that ooze femininity. Treading the line between sweet and saccharine sees playful floral and geometric prints juxtaposed by sculptural curves while the pink palette sits soft, blushing pastels alongside their punchier counterparts of dusty rose and mulled wine.

1. Table Lamp $860 from Douglas and Bec. 2. Artwork by Max Thomson $1050 from Tessuti. 3. Bed $3390 from Citta. 4. Vase by Menu $201 from Simon James Design. 5. Doormat $49.99 from A&C Homestore. 6. Chair $4175 from Bauhaus. 7. Sofa from $8599 from BoConcept. 8. Candle by Fornasetti $334 from Mecca. 9. Planter $395 from Capricho. 10. Sideboard $3290 from Citta. 11. Rug by SIgnature Rugs $2099 from Smith & Caughey’s.