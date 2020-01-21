Scandi Summer Interiors

Image from the Factory III Collection by Resene

Time to re-think the myth that Hygge is strictly seasonal and adopt the true Nordic approach to the art of coziness and contentment. Swathe the home in airy neutrals, considered design and comfortable touches for a space fit for solitary serenity as well as entertaining loved ones over the holidays.

1. Armchair $890 from Citta. 2. Pendant Light $850 from Monmouth Glass Studio. 3. Throw $249 from Citta. 4. Rug $1995 from Nest. 5. Cupboard $1795 from Nest. 6. Copenhagen Poster POA from Martin Schwartz. 7. Reindeer Hide $479.99 from A&C Homestore. 8. “Noma” by René Redzepi $140 from MightyApe.co.nz. 9. Salad Servers $180 from Petley. 10. Tray $189 from Father Rabbit. 11. Jug by Stelton $200 from Simon James Concept Store. 12. Candlestick by Skultana $158 from Simon James Concept Store.