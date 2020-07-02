Re-live Summer With This Tropical Cocktail

If there were one drink that could transport you straight to an island paradise, toes firmly planted in sand and umbrella in glass, it would be this Tiki Tiki crafted with Mount Gay XO, finished with a quintessentially tropical medley of Summer season flavours – vanilla, cinnamon, lime and coconut.

Tiki Tiki Recipe:

45ml Mount Gay XO

25ml Lime Juice

10ml Vanilla Syrup

5ml Cinnamon Syrup

60ml Coconut Cream

Pour all ingredients into a glass. Fill glass with ice and stir to chill. Garnish with anything tiki related!

