Re-live Summer With This Tropical Cocktail
If there were one drink that could transport you straight to an island paradise, toes firmly planted in sand and umbrella in glass, it would be this Tiki Tiki crafted with Mount Gay XO, finished with a quintessentially tropical medley of Summer season flavours – vanilla, cinnamon, lime and coconut.
Tiki Tiki Recipe:
45ml Mount Gay XO
25ml Lime Juice
10ml Vanilla Syrup
5ml Cinnamon Syrup
60ml Coconut Cream
Pour all ingredients into a glass. Fill glass with ice and stir to chill. Garnish with anything tiki related!
