Round the Bays with Under Armour

Year after year, thousands of New Zealanders take part in the Round the Bays run and Under Armour has become a proud partner of the event for the next three years, encouraging Kiwis with their mission of making you better. Take in the stunning views of Auckland during the 8.4 km course that will take you from the CBD to St Heliers Bay. Use the run to motivate you to achieve your exercise goals, raise money for charity, or as a chance to get the family together.

Going into its 48th year, the four official partners of the run are Abilities Incorporated, the John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation, Refugees as Survivors New Zealand, and Youthline Auckland. All of these phenomenal organisations enhance the lives of community members that need it the most from a physical, career, or mental perspective. However, you can choose to contribute to any charity, with over $160,000 being raised last year for over 30 different charities.

Entries are now open online for next year’s Ports of Auckland Round the Bays taking place on Sunday the 8th of March.

Go to RoundTheBays.co.nz to sign up now!