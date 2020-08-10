Seasonal Switchouts

Seasonal transitions often inspire an adjustment to everyday life.

The right colour can do wonders for your new home and is vital for creating your ideal living space and showing your personality. Resene has supplied paint and colour schemes in our homes for over 20 years and has been a trusted supplier since G.J. Gardner Homes started building homes in New Zealand.

Much like how you change up your wardrobe when the weather gets warmer or cooler, a change of seasons is the perfect time to spruce up the design scheme of your home, inside and out. Rotating your decor allows you to take advantage of all of the wonderful colours, patterns and textures out there and avoid the boredom that can lead to impulsive purchases that clutter up your home.

Cool room

While you will likely not have plans to buy big ticket items like new furniture or drapes for each season, making a few changes can do wonders for perking up your home.

Repainting an accent wall or even just an item of furniture is an easy way to invigorate a room in your home. Choose a fresh colour that makes the room appear lighter and infuses energy into it. The peg stool in Resene Moccasin, for instance, gives the warm weather version of this room a completely different energy than the stripped stump side table, which is on display during the cooler months.

One of the easiest ways to mix things up in your home is by exchanging your throw pillows for new colours and textures. For instance, autumn is the perfect time to cover the couch in rust and ivory knit throw pillows. During the summer, you might consider blue ombre pillows that resemble splashing beach waves. In the winter, go for warmer fabrics like wool knits or plaid flannel for a country look.

Warm room

Artwork makes a huge impact on the look and feel of your space, and it usually doesn’t take much space to store extras. Pick up a pair of large canvases and some Resene testpots then try your hand at making one warmer weather piece and one for cool weather to coordinate with your seasonal schemes. The DIY artwork in the warm weather version of this room was created with Resene Sunbaked, Resene Shabby Chic and Resene Raging Bull while the colder weather canvas was painted using Resene Quarter Tea, Resene Double Ash and Resene Half Truffle. Since they’re the same size and require the same hanging hardware, it’s simple to swap them out when the weather changes.

Area rugs really have a way of pulling an entire room together. What’s best about these floor coverings is that they’re portable and versatile, so take advantage of how they can easily transition your space from one season to the next. A colourful kilim rug brings heat to the summery space and play off the spicy painted accessories such as the small vase in Resene Cleopatra and the plant pot in Resene Moccasin. When winter comes round, a soft woollen rug keeps toes cosy.

When buying a new home or renovating, choosing the colour scheme for your home can be overwhelming, however, getting it right can be the key to creating a home you love. To get inspired for your new build or renovation, have a look at our inspiration section at gjgardner.co.nz/english/inspiration/. We have worked closely with our suppliers to create a portal that can be used to spark new ideas and help you create your ideal home and lifestyle by creating a website scrapbook. This tool helps you gather all the different pieces of information you like from our website and keeps it together in one easily accessible place. This is to ensure that your new build and next chapter in your life is tailored perfectly to your ideal way of living.

