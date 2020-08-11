Style Meets Sustainability in Reebok’s latest [REE]CYCLED Zig Kinetica

Environmental consciousness has never been so important. Energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry, and production are the main sectors that contribute the most to carbon emissions. When we think of the fashion industry however, most, if not all these factors are weaved into creating this abundant and profit-driven industry. Chemical usage, water usage, livestock and leather tanning, fabric dying, metal smelting, transportation – fashion is a hugely resource-intensive industry raking in $620 billion in revenue.

The sneaker industry is just as prolific with more than 23 billion pairs of sneakers being produced annually. However, to help counteract plastic waste, more and more brands are endeavouring to design sustainable options for consumers. It may not be a blanket solution, but at least it is a start to raise awareness on a mass global scale. One brand to make sustainable shoes cooler than woollen slippers is Reebok. Dubbed the [REE]CYCLED collection, Reebok have updated versions of their most iconic bestselling silhouettes so you don’t have to compromise on style for sustainability.

I was gifted a pair and have been wearing it non-stop for a few weeks. The Zig Kinetica is the first of its kind and I can honestly say, is the coolest sustainable shoe I’ve ever worn. A re-energised design of the 2010 ‘s ZigPulse silhouette, the new Zig Kinetica style is sportystreet and a bit chunky which is perfect for recent trends.

Since working from home nearly a year ago, I fell into the hole of wearing only tracksuits and athleisure wear. Turns out, the addiction to comfort makes wearing heels and restrictive clothing absolutely unbearable – even denim. As the Zig Kinetica is designed to be an everyday shoe, it fits so well with my WFH lifestyle of leisurely daily walks around the neighbourhood and random bursts of sprinting (more like 1.5 minutes of slow jogging).

The upper is made of a breathable mesh with a super cool lace design that makes the fit quite snug. It also has a Floatride Fuel insole and Zig Energy Band outsole to make each step soft yet springy and help propel you forward – perfect for my aforementioned ‘sprinting.’ The cushioning is responsive and there are no rough seams or hard elements! You don’t need to break them in and endure a few rounds of blistering, which is a big bonus for those who will be wearing them for workouts at home and later on, the gym.

The two colourways are incredibly striking and seem to turn heads with the bright gradient in the base. It’s a sleek and comfortable design for active people as well as the fashion-forward and the perfect shoe to seamlessly intersect between the gym and the street. It goes well with black and white outfits but also bright hot shades of orange or red when you’re in the mood to stand out during your lockdown walks.

[REE]CYCLED Zig Kinetica is available from reebok.co.nz for $200NZD.

