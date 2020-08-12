Take A Hike New Zealand – 6 Top Trails

For the time being, we really don’t have any choice other than to explore our own backyard as tourists, but what a backyard it is. And there is really nothing like exploring on foot, being close to nature and breathing in the fresh air. Especially on one of our own tracks. So whatever you want to call it – walking, trekking, hiking or tramping – just get out there. To help you take that first step, here are six of our favourites:

Routeburn Track

Image Credit: DOC/90 Seconds

This is like the granddaddy of New Zealand tracks and it is probably our most famous. It is not for the faint-hearted but it will reward you with some of the world’s best views.

Abel Tasman Coast Track

Image Credit: DOC/90 Seconds

This is a stunning and totally underrated part of the country but if you make the effort to get there and then spend the three to five days doing this tramp, you will be rewarded with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Tongariro Crossing

Image Credit: DOC/90 Seconds

Regarded as the best one-day trek in New Zealand and among the top ten single-day treks in the world, Tongariro Crossing offers up awe-inspiring natural scenery as your walking backdrop including the volcanic peaks of Ngauruhoe, Tongariro and Ruapehu.

Lake Waikaremoana

Image Credit: DOC/90 Seconds

Follow the shoreline of Lake Waikaremoana, the “sea of rippling waters”, through giant podocarp rainforest, remote beaches and rugged mountains in this very culturally significant trail. Waikaremoana sits within the Te Urewera ranges, the homeland of the Tūhoe people (Nā Tamariki o te Kohu, the “children of the mist”). Te Urewera is the first natural feature to be recognised in New Zealand law as a legal entity in its own right.

Rangitoto Summit Track

Image Credit: Tourism New Zealand

Only a short ferry ride away from the city, Rangitoto Island might as well be a world away from the hustle and bustle of the CBD. This easy climb through Pōhutukawa forest and lava fields will reward you with panoramic views of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf.

Milford Track

Image Credit: DOC/90 Seconds

This has got to be the bucket list of New Zealand tracks but don’t forget to enjoy the scenery as you tick this 53-kilometre trek off your achievement list. The northern end of the Milford Track is closed due to flood damage, however the southern section can be walked as a three-day, two-night return hike. The track will reopen in full from 30 November 2020.

Top Image Credit: Department of Conservation (Milford Track Arthur Valley)

You’ll also like: