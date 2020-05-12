Four Great Ways To Add Home Automation To Your House

A growing number of New Zealand homeowners are considering adopting home automation technology to help with their everyday lives. Surprisingly, older generations are amongst those seeing the most benefit. From appliances that can be controlled through your smartphones to being able to answer your front door a thousand kilometres away, research shows the technologies are becoming an increasingly important feature for many.

Building a new home is the perfect opportunity for you to consider what automation technologies could benefit your lifestyle. Save money through intelligent heating, or ensure a parcel isn’t left on your doorstep while at work. These technologies and their endless configurations promise to create an efficient, safer and more convenient home for all.

What is home automation?

Home automation coordinates the technology in your life into interactions within your home that fit your lifestyle. With one touch, you can dim the lights, play music, turn up the heat or lock the doors and arm the security system. A smart home can be configured with endless options available and has the ability to continually update and adapt your home to your changing needs.

Entertainment

With one remote, you can control virtually everything in your media cabinet. A singular interface lets you easily control your TV, access any website, play video games, use any streaming service or play music. From one room to many, you could distribute video and video around the house, enjoying 4K high definition content in every room without clunky gear and visible wiring. Consolidate all your audio and video equipment into a cupboard, creating a clutter-free installation, while delivering superior sound and an incredible experience in every room.

Lighting

Smart lighting is one of the biggest opportunities for you to subtly and effectively influence the ambience of your home. It’s easy to raise or dim any light in the room or house from a touchscreen or device. Smart lighting is not only aesthetically pleasing, but can also lead to improved energy efficiency. With the ability to have your lighting turn off when someone leaves the room or be configured to your routine, smart lighting has the great added benefits of reducing power usage.

Security

Check in on things at home from wherever you are. Receive alerts when someone enters the house, or be notified when the alarm is tripped. Intelligent security puts peace of mind at your fingertips so you can rest assured all is safe. Lock every door and arm the alarm with a single touch directly from the application on any device. View video feeds from your security cameras straight to your mobile phone. Assign temporary security codes for deliveries or tradesmen for the keyless entry smart locks. When you are heading to bed, push one button and turn off the lights, lock the doors, arm the alarm, and turn down the heating for night-time.

Comfort

Control humidity levels, automate shades, power on the hot tub on your way home, or program your entire house for maximum efficiency. Automation systems link with the world’s leading brands so it’s easy to integrate with elements such as radiant flooring, forced air, dual fuel and geothermal systems. Automate your sprinklers and lawn systems to respond to weather conditions to ensure your garden always looks as good as your house

Intelligent systems can ensure you get the absolute best living experience from your home. At G.J. Gardner, we ensure that home automation is about living smarter. We understand that every individual has different needs and requirements for home automation that could benefit your lifestyle. Building new allows you to ensure the floor plan and look of the home are perfectly tailored to your lifestyle and building new is the perfect time to discuss what works best for you.

