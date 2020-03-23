The First-Ever Mazda CX-30, Just Right

Choosing the right temperature of porridge might be an altogether different affair than choosing the right vehicle for you and the family. But one can really start to feel for Goldilocks when trying to weigh up the choice between Mazda’s range of SUVs.

Just on Goldilocks for a moment – should the moral of the story really be about finding the perfect fit when an entitled little girl clearly broke into someone else’s property and made herself at home? Anyway, moral issues aside, it does work as an analogy to describe Mazda’s new entry into the SUV market.

Mazda’s SUV range has been blitzing it over the last few years. This has been driven by consumer demand for the practicality of an SUV and by the fact that Mazda knows how to build really good cars. There has also been enough options within the range to cater for many families and situations. Between the CX-3, CX-5 and the 7 seaters CX-8 and CX-9, there has been plenty of choice.

Of course, Goldilocks was also presented with options in terms of chair and bed, but there was only one combination that suited. The CX-30 fills the gap between the CX-3 and CX-5. If you had found the CX-3 to be a little on the small side and the CX-5 to be a bit on the big, you will find that the CX-30 is… just right.

The Mazda CX-30 is something very special in its own right, offering the practicality of an SUV, combined with coupé-like styling and dynamic handling inspired by its small car sibling, Mazda3.

As well as the unique Mazda styling and clever proportions, the CX-30 also gets all of the Mazda tech, including state-of-the-art Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture with high-tech G-Vectoring Control Plus to deliver phenomenal handling. On the performance, fuel economy and efficiency fronts, the Skyactiv-G 2.0L and 2.5L petrol engines incorporate a number of technologies, including optimising the shape of intake ports and pistons to increase the strength of the tumble flow which improves torque at low-med rev range and improves fuel economy at the top end. Cylinder deactivation (CDA) also features on the Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine, which contributes to fuel economy by shutting-down the outer two cylinders when driving at constant speeds.

A long list of high-tech safety technology, standard across the range, includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-keep Assist System, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, reversing camera, Traffic Sign Recognition and Smart Brake Support.

Available in choice of eight exterior colours and three models – the GSX and GTX grades sport a black/grey cloth trim with a navy/black cabin theme, while the limited grade offers a black leather trim with a black cabin theme.

The CX-30 is equipped with a choice between the highly efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L or Skyactiv-G 2.5L petrol engines, available as Front-Wheel-Drive or with Mazda’s i-Activ All-Wheel-Drive system.

All in all, the Mazda CX-30 is a lot of car in a really manageable size, plus it also has room for a family and enough boot space to carry enough replacement porridge to last a very long time.