The Huawei P40 Series Pre-order Starts Now And It’s Awesome Value For Money

In the way that tracksuits have overtaken the entire fashion world during lockdown, imaging credentials are the main appeal when it comes to mobile devices. Introducing the new kid on the block – Huawei’s most powerful and impressive flagship phone – the P40 Pro.

The P40 and P40 Pro are available in two colours to choose from; frost silver and deep sea blue and are priced at RRP$999 and RRP$1499 respectively. And if this wasn’t enough value for money for you already, there are some amazing promotional offers from partner retailers that add even more value when you buy either a P40 or P40 Pro:

2Degrees – Bonus watch GT2 and Freebuds 3

JB HIFI – bonus Gentle Monster x Huawei crossed over sunglasses which acts as bluetooth headphones and can play music.

Noel Leeming – Bonus watch GT2 and Freebuds 3

PB Tech – bonus Bose headphones

As soon as you hold it in your hand, you can instantly feel the luxury factor of this new machine. Sleek and polished, the hardware is an item of extraordinary beauty. It features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ OLED quad-curve overflow display, Kirin 990 5G chipset, fast charging, Huawei’s own App Gallery and of course, the Ultra-version Leica camera with photography capabilities to boot.

Huawei’s P-series models have always been dedicated to the content creator who appreciates design and photography quality. The latest P40 Pro does not disappoint, delivering outstanding camera specs that competing brands are struggling to match. In fact, it has achieved a new top score of 128 points by DXOMARK. The photo score of 140 also sets a new record. Even the selfie camera sits at the top of the charts with 103 points.

In another collaboration with Leica, the P40 Pro sports a 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera, a 40 MP Cine Camera Ultra-Wide Angle and 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera and a very impressive 32 MP front cam. Supported with AI, reflections and passersby can be removed. This cleverness is really highlighted with the P40’s Golden Snap feature which will remove photobombing friends out of your photos if you don’t want them there ruining your magic moment.

Strengthening the camera abilities of its predecessor, it makes for excellent images in low light – a major benefit. It also offers a wide dynamic range and an AI RAW-powered super-resolution algorithm to produce images with impeccable detail. The time-of-flight (ToF) laser measures the distance to objects in the photo and works together with the cameras to provide a depth-map.

This quad camera setup offers incredible texture and noise balance which means it can capture photos in high-contrast scenes as well as in very dark spaces. Small text can be picked up with clarity and sharpness even if the human eye cannot read it in the darkness.

This photo was taken in the bathroom after sundown. It’s as if the P40 Pro creates light out of darkness. The small print is also clearly legible with no noise or texture.

Target exposure for portraits are also incredible, so even if you are backlit by a window, the P40 Pro can capture details in the face without shadows as well as in the backgrounds. If you are standing by a window with a view, you will be able to capture this moment as the human eye sees it.

Zoomed in images are also captured with great detail and minimal noise compared to their competitors. This can come in handy when taking shots of buildings and such when you are far away. It is the ultimate travelling companion.

The autofocus system is exceptional and due to this, makes for a device that can deliver epic 4K video. For someone who is wishing for a phone device that can also film for vlogs, it doesn’t get better than the P40 Pro.

In terms of software, Huawei have announced that they will invest $3B USD in to developing their new App Gallery. Providing a range of apps from shopping, gaming, social media and navigation, there will be more and more apps jumping on board over time. Microsoft Office apps, Snapchat, Tiktok, and HERE WeGo navigation are all on the App gallery. And if that is not enough you can also use the Huawei browser to access third party app galleries to download more via apptaken.com. Phone Clone also comes in particularly handy when it comes to migrating other apps from your old phone in minutes. Files such as contacts, apps, settings, notes can all be transferred over to your new device. And yes, including Facebook and Instagram.

And in order to ensure safety for everyone downloading on the app, security, and protection on its platform, Huawei initiated the Four-layer Detection, Privacy Check, Security Vulnerabilities Scanning, Malicious Behavior Detection, and manual Real-name Security.

As the “Official Smart Device Partner of Emirates Team NZ,” Huawei New Zealand are aiming to provide the best products and services to all Kiwis.

As well as a whole lot of tech, style and added value, Huawei New Zealand take their customer support side of things really seriously so they have a VIP NZ hotline 0226667888 to answer any P40 related app issues. Alternatively you can also email servicenz@huawei.com to help and answer any app gallery inquiries. Huawei New Zealand has also set up a community page where users can share their thoughts and exchange ideas.

For those who want to get the most out of the Huawei ecosystem, be sure to also keep an eye out for the new Watch GT 2e. Available from Noel Leeming in red and black, and PB Tech black, the GT 2e will be a powerful step up from its already released older brother, the GT 2. With its beautiful 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display and a battery that can boast up to two weeks of life, it’s the perfect companion piece for an active lifestyle. Along with that there’s also the Huawei Matebook D14 and Matebook D15 Laptops, perfect for those on the go that want to squeeze in a little more productivity. These laptops are available for pre-order at PB Tech.

For more info, check out: consumer.huawei.com/nz/phones/p40-pro/

