With the onset of the colder months, nothing beats the solace of bundling into a snug, cozy corner and warming our chilly cockles in front of a crackling fire. Though with plummeting temperatures and fluctuations from freezing outdoors and blustery winds, to overheated workspaces and heat pump-dry homes, it is hardly a comfortable time for our skin. In fact, with these harsh, elemental conditions extracting moisture from our skin, causing dryness and exasperating sensitivity, it is precisely the time to switch up your former skin routine ASAP with one that focuses on effective hydration and increased radiance.

Fortunately, Snowberry offers a cutting-edge winter-weight skincare collection perfect for sensitive skin that harnesses special New Zealand rainforest plant extracts cultivated and formulated at the beautiful Snowberry Gardens to brighten, soothe, hydrate and protect your skin throughout the frosty months. Increased radiance or what is called the “Snowberry Glow” is also part and parcel of the visible improvement to be had courtesy of a Snowberry-lead skincare routine with their multi-functional Youth Renewing Face Serum deserving front and centre in your bathroom cabinet.

This mighty multi-functional super serum is powered by Snowberry’s unique conditioning eProlex peptide complex, a trio of peptides designed to reach deep into the dermis and intelligently target different areas to help plump skin and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles – the effectiveness of which has been proven by eight-week Gold Standard Clinical Trial. Native rainforest plant extracts such as New Zealand Totarol, an extract from the age-defying Totara Tree and rejuvenating Harakeke Seed oil supported with Hyaluronic Acid to maintain collagen synthesis, as well as vitamins B, C, and E work together to help deeply hydrate, nourish, brighten and re-densify the skin. The addition of Macadamia Nut and Sunflower Seed oils, rich in essential fatty acids Omegas 3 and 6, offers a superior skin-softening emollient base, making this the ultimate anti-ageing serum, especially for sensitive skin, to step up your wintertime hydration game.

This state-of-the-art serum is the culmination of a six-year research and development programme in conjunction with Auckland University’s School of Pharmacy, which went on to record breakthrough results in an eight-week pharmaceutical level Gold Standard Clinical Trial, prompting an unprecedented invitation to be presented to the 23rd World Congress of Dermatology. “For many years now we have striven to find the perfect balance of the best natural anti-ageing ingredients in the world, with the power of original skin science. In this Super Serum, I believe we have found that balance,” says Snowberry Founder, Soraya Hendesi. “The Youth Renewing Face Serum is an extraordinarily exciting breakthrough in skin care that is now proven to smooth and clarify the skin by the only standard that counts – the gold standard clinical trial.”

Ultimately, it is not without thoroughly buffed skin that serums and moisturisers can effectively penetrate and really get to work. Winter is prime time for gentle exfoliation to help remove surface skin cell buildup, the perfect answer to this essential step being Snowberry’s Nourishing Exfoliator, a special combination of exotic oils including superfood-for-your-skin Macadamia Nut Oil, herbal extracts, cultured pearl and 100 percent biodegradable microbeads produced from Jojoba oils.

The layering in of a quality facial oil over the harsh winter months is also key in helping to provide the extra hydration our skin requires to remain smooth and supple, with oils having the ability to penetrate deeper into the dermis to help trap hydration. Snowberry’s 100 percent natural Soothing Facial Massage Oil – a precious blend of anti-aging plants oils and extracts – acts as an excellent “top-up” light moisturiser recommended to be applied following exfoliation. Its beautiful colour and scent comes from an extract of the German chamomile flower while anti-inflammatory Passion fruit seed oil, Ginger root extract and Guaiazulene (Chamomile) make this facial oil especially suitable for sensitive skins in helping to reduce inflammation and irritation.

Every good skincare routine starts with a fresh slate. Mild and gentle cleansers are even more important in the winter, minimising the stripping away of natural oils when your skin is already dehydrated. Snowberry’s Gentle Cleanse & Tone Soft Foaming Cleanser, a two-in-one cleanser-toner formulated with Kiwifruit extract and Instant Deep Cleansing Oil, a unique blend of Lingonberry, Macadamia and Harakeke Seed oils for makeup removal, both serve to assist in the skin’s natural restoration process as the first key step to achieving radiant and hydrated skin.

Switching to a more substantial moisturising cream at the first sign of chill might be one of the most overlooked steps in the dry skin game, it also being important to be conscious of what is in the heavier moisturiser. One that is rich in ceramides such as Snowberry’s Nourishing Rich Cream, combining an Omega 6 ceramide-boost with exotic Kanuka Honey and Totarol extracts, Meadowfoam, Cloudberry and Harakeke seed oils, will specifically target dry skin during the daytime; its counterpart for skin’s recovery period overnight is the Rejuvenating Night Cream, boasting a higher concentration of moisturisers in botanical oils plus a boost of hyaluronic acid for good measure to help replenish, rejuvenate and repair the accumulated effects of day-time surface free radical damage. To really zero-in on your daytime and nighttime routine, you will want to add the Snowberry Smoothing Eye Serum formulated with a unique peptide (Argireline) and vitamin complex blended with hyaluronic acid and herbal extracts to help combat the appearance of fine lines and eye bag puffiness.

Even on cold, cloudy days it pays not to forget to apply a moisturising sunscreen to keep skin covered, it being one of your best defences against aging skin. Snowberry’s Everyday SPF30 Broad Spectrum Sun Protection is a completely natural sunscreen with a light, clear texture formulated without any harsh chemical screens such as Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, and with anti-inflammatory ingredients Vitamin B3, Kanuka Honey extract and Ginger Root extract to help assuage your thirsty skin.

While it can be all too easy to slide into a skincare routine groove and for winter’s harsh winds and freezing temperatures to catch us unawares as we hide away under chunky knits, taking the time to revise and perfect your skincare routine Snowberry-style to best maximise your skin’s health throughout the colder months will ensure you one more seasonal high for the long haul alongside those cozy knits, fireside gatherings and snowy escapes.

