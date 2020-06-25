The Ultimate Apocalypse Couch

From the Kickstarter graveyard of great ideas that never quite made it, is the Immersit, which sets out to turn a humble couch into a 4D immersion device. While little has been heard of it since the 2017 Kickstarter campaign, it might well find a resurgence of interest with much of the world experiencing some kind of lockdown and being confined to home entertainment as the main form of escapism.

Talking to Engadget Company CEO Valentin Fage, he said at the time, “We wanted to build a product that appeals to a wide variety of users… families who want to watch Disney movies with their kids, cinema-lovers and gamers who want an enhanced experience.” The Immersit couch is intended to support four people with each foot being able to move independently up to ten centimetres creating pitch, roll, heave and vibration. So the next time you are playing Xbox, it won’t be just your controller that rumbles.

The setup doesn’t come as an entire couch but as a base that you can use with your pre-existing furniture. Movies need to be pre-encoded with the instructions on how to move the chair via a laptop and WiFi. Movies and games that haven’t been pre-encoded can still get an interactive experience as the chair will use the soundtrack as the guide for movements. While it isn’t currently on sale, pricing is expected to be around $800 to $1,200.

