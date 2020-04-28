Free Premium Access To The Ultimate Fitness App

Staying strong and supporting others is more important now than ever. Staying true to this sentiment and to help keep people healthy at home Under Armour is giving you a 3 month premium access to my fitness pal. (For new members). Nearly 180 million people already use MyFitnessPal to live healthier, happier lives.

The app allows you to track what you’re eating, how you’re working out and gives insights and knowledge to help them reach your fitness goals.

Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy or just get in sync with your eating habits, MyFitnessPal provides the tools, support and motivation you need to succeed.

The key to success on MyFitnessPal is consistent tracking. There are a few things to keep in mind when tracking on MyFitnessPal:

The more you track, the more likely you are to reach your goals.

Tracking gets easier the more you do it.

It’s always better to track something versus nothing at all.

You can build the habit of tracking by logging one meal at a time.

When you can’t find an exact match for what you want to track, pick something similar.

As you track, you’ll learn about your eating habits and how to make healthier choices. You’ll also gain a better understanding of the impact of exercise on your progress toward your goals.

MyFitnessPal is part of Under Armour Connected Fitness, a suite of apps that work together to seamlessly deliver a 360-degree view of your nutrition and fitness. MyFitnessPal is a smartphone app and website that tracks diet and exercise. The app uses gamification elements to motivate users. To track nutrients, users can either scan the barcodes of various food items or manually find them in the app’s large pre-existing database.

