Warm Your Cockles With This Refreshing Cocktail

In the depths of Winter, even the name of this cocktail will have you reaching for your cashmere and sidling up to a blazing fire. Though it is served chilled, its rich and warming flavours showcased in this offering with the robust flavour of Mount Gay XO rum (the “dark”) balanced with the refreshing tang of ginger beer (the “stormy”) will ease the deepest of Winter blues.

Dark & Stormy Recipe:

45ml Mount Gay XO



Fentimans Ginger Beer

2 lime wedges

2 dashes Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters

Pour rum in to tall glass, fill with ice, add bitters, squeeze limes and top with ginger beer.

You’ll also like: