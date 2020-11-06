Under Armour’s new Meridian bottoms are a response to their consumer insight that “soft” is the most important attribute that women want in a pant. The Meridian range includes a cropped legging, full legging, a jogger and a bike short to suit a variety of day to day activities.

Their fabric makes them the perfect amalgamation of your favourite pair of soft lounging pants and workout leggings – perfect for the fitness and lounging lovers in your life. The materially is sweat-wicking and the super fine fibers make for an incredibly soft material. Meridian Bottoms were researched and crafted with comfort and versatility in mind to make sure that whether it is pilates or yoga or a rest day these bottoms are there with you.

