Years in the making, to take off the years

Someone rather cynical once said that youth is wasted on the young. And maybe they had a point. Youthfulness is just one of those things that we tend to appreciate more when it’s gone. And no amount of money can buy back time. There are, though, some clever ways to retain and renew the appearance of youthfulness.

One particularly clever solution comes in the form of Snowberry’s Youth Renewing Face Serum with eProlex™. A multi-functional serum which is an innovative blend of nature & science, this serum includes native plant extracts such as New Zealand Totarol and rejuvenating Harakeke seed oil – produced at the Snowberry Gardens in Wellsford, north of Auckland. This luxurious oil is deeply hydrating and rich in essential fatty acids Omegas 3 and 6 to condition and hydrate the skin. The formula also includes Ubiquinone, Hyaluronic Acid and a host of vitamins including potent and rejuvenating Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), and Tocopherol (Vitamin E). Macadamia Nut and Sunflower Seed Oils provide a superior skin-softening emollient base with a highly skin-restorative balance of the essential fatty acids Omegas 3 and 6.

At the core of this serum though, is Snowberry’s trademarked conditioning eProlex™ triple peptide power pack. This effective mix of three peptides is designed to reach deep into the dermis and distinctly target different areas of the skin helping to plump skin, improve skin barrier function and boost collagen and elastin production, resulting in the reduced appearance of lines and wrinkles.



This multifunctional super serum has been proven by a Gold Standard Clinical Trial to effectively reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. A consumer use study in the US also found that 95% agreed it was the best serum tried in 2019, 95% agreed skin tone appeared more even, 91% agreed skin got a youthful luminosity and 86% agreed pores looked tighter or smaller.

Not bad for a New Zealand company, but this kind of global recognition is not a new thing for Snowberry, having been one of the only skincare brands invited to present the results of its study at the 23rd World Congress of Dermatology (that’s like the Olympics for skincare!!!), and this particular achievement has come after years of work.

“For many years now we have striven to find the perfect balance of the best natural anti-ageing ingredients in the world, with the power of original skin science. In this Super Serum, I believe we have found that balance. The Youth Renewing Face Serum is an extraordinarily exciting breakthrough in skin care that is now proven to smooth and clarify the skin by the only standard that counts – the gold standard clinical trial,” says Snowberry Founder, Soraya Hendesi.

There’s something ironic about how the creation of a product designed to take years off your appearance took years to create, but, to borrow another quote, sometimes the best things take time. We might now just make one slight adjustment to that and suggest that the best things also wind back a bit of time.

